Vigilante warning after Dunedin bus hub bust-ups

Dunedin CBD bus hub on Great King St has been a magnet for youths

Police are warning online vigilantes not to visit Dunedin’s bus hub as concerns mount over youths fighting in the area.

Officers have identified some of those in videos that have been shared online and are being dealt with by Youth Aid, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Those videos, supplied to Stuff, include footage of a girl kicking a disabled man in the head, while others show teenage boys fighting each other.

They were filmed at or near the bus hub, which is at the front of the Dunedin central police station on Great King St.

Dinnissen said police were aware of the online vitriol directed at the youths, with some indicating they would take the law into their own hands.

He urged people to let officers do their jobs, but people could report any videos circulating to police and to the social media platforms.

Dinnissen urged anyone who witnessed issues at the bus hub to report matters to the police station.

Police were aware that some schools had issued advisory notices to students to be careful in the area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The council-owned car park on Great King St has seen a number of violent incidents in recent weeks.

That included Otago Girls’ High School, which told students to arrive at the facility just five minutes before their bus departs due to ‘’current issues’’.

The school notice says “loitering and congregating at the bus hub is likely to be viewed by police and other agencies as trouble-making or may land you in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

But Dinnissen said the issues were “not that bad”.

“We are not talking of a war zone, we are talking of a bunch of juveniles that are being identified and action taken.”

Some males involved in the latest videos, which were filmed on Friday, are understood to no longer attend high school.

Those boys and a large group of girls are known to congregate at the bus hub, and at the Dunedin City Council-owned car park on the same street.

Videos from that car park show a youth being stamped on, while others drank alcohol.

In response to the disorder the council had increased security at the car park, while police have increased foot patrols in the area.

Issues along Great King St have been compounded by CCTV cameras not being turned on due to issues between the city and regional council.

That was expected to be resolved in the coming days.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police patrols have increased in Dunedin following the spate of incidents (File photo).

Earlier this month Stuff revealed the plight of two teenagers who were pursued and beaten by a group of girls on separate occasions. One of those victims had her head stamped on and then her pursuit through a busy intersection filmed.

Another girl was punched at the bus hub and then thrown by her hair in front of a bus.

Both girls were subjected to online bullying, with videos of the encounter surfacing on social media.

Several of those involved in those particular incidents had been arrested, police said.