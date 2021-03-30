Man smashes council foyer with bat after chilling online warning

A man is arrested by police and taken to the Dunedin Central Police Station after a bat attack in the foyer of the Dunedin City Council.

A man who used a bat to smash up a council foyer earlier posted a shooting threat on Facebook.

Hours before the incident, which unfolded in the Dunedin City Council service area on Tuesday morning, the man posted he was ‘’out and about with my shooters today’’.

‘’Look out if you’re [sic] done me wrong.’’

The man also allegedly threatened a judge involved in a recently completed legal matter.

It is understood a lawyer was threatened online as well, prompting police to protect those involved.

As police searched for the man behind the threat they were called to the Dunedin City Council’s customer service centre in the Octagon about 9.30am on Tuesday, after reports he was there brandishing a bat.

Several items were damaged inside the foyer. The man was arrested shortly afterwards.

The man, bare-chested and minus his shoes, was handcuffed and walked to the Dunedin Central Police Station just before 10am.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no-one was injured in the incident.

The incident caused the early closure of the service centre which had ‘’extensive damage’’, council chief executive Sandy Graham said.

That included the reception area, and an engagement space for the council’s 10-year-plan.

Footage of the incident would be shared with police.

The 10-year plan engagement space, off the Octagon, would remain closed on Tuesday.

The incident also led to a council meeting being adjourned briefly, Graham said.