Two arrested after 'high-speed' chase follows serious incidents in Auckland

Two people allegedly car-jacked a vehicle at the Mcdonalds on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill. (File photo)

Two people are in custody after a “high-speed” chase which followed reports of two aggravated robberies and someone being pulled from their vehicle in Auckland, police say.

About 11.40am on Tuesday, police received a report of an aggravated robbery of a dairy in New Windsor where items were stolen by two individuals who presented a weapon, Inspector Peter Raynes said.

The pair left the scene in a stolen vehicle, he said.

A few minutes later, police received another report of an aggravated robbery at a superette in New Windsor, where a store worker was assaulted.

Shortly after this incident, a person was at the McDonald’s on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill when they were pulled out of their vehicle by the two offenders, who stole the victim’s car, Raynes said.

“This stolen vehicle was observed by Police and monitored by Eagle where it was seen travelling at high speed, carrying out dangerous manoeuvres and frequently driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The occupants of the vehicle failed to stop for Police.”

A tyre deflation device was deployed and the vehicle continued to drive erratically, Raynes said.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop by multiple police units as it attempted to enter the south-western motorway at the Walmsley Rd on-ramp.

Raynes said inquiries are ongoing and charges are likely.