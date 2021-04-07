Assaults on Manawatū Prison staff treble in five years

Fourteen staff at Manawatū Prison were assaulted by inmates in 2015-16. That rose to 42 in 2019-20

Assaults on staff at Manawatū Prison have trebled in five years amid concerns about increasing violence behind bars in New Zealand.

The alarming increase in attacks at Linton is in line with nationwide problems, as the union representing prison officers calls for action. Meanwhile, a high-profile former prison inmate says the ban on prisoners smoking could be behind the violence.

Figures supplied to National’s Corrections spokesman Simeon Brown reveal the stark rise in assaults on staff by inmates at Manawatū Prison since 2015-16.

That year there were 14. In 2019-20 there were 42, 41 the year before, 38 in 2017-18 and 25 in 2016-17. To the end of January 2021 there were 16.

Supplied Bradley King died after being assaulted by his cell-mate in Manawatū Prison in February.

The rise in assaults on staff comes after a 2017 investigation by the Ombudsman’s office found 46 per cent of inmates at Manawatū Prison felt unsafe and, in February, Bradley King died after he was assaulted by his cell-mate.

Union boss Alan Whitley,​ president of the Corrections Association of New Zealand, said assaults against prison staff were on the rise across New Zealand, except at Rolleston and Tongariro prisons, which housed minimum security prisoners.

To combat the rise, Whitley said internal prison disciplinary systems needed toughening and returning to where hearing adjudicators could effectively add days to sentences by delaying releases for good behaviour.

More resources needed to be put into these internal systems to ensure all disciplinary complaints were dealt with. Whitley said about 50 per cent weren’t heard.

Every assault would have an effect on the staff member and their confidence, and change was needed.

“I don’t know of any particular silver bullet that’s going to fix it, but we’ve got to do something.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Arthur Taylor says banning smoking in prisons could be a factor in rising levels of violence.

Prisoner advocate Arthur Taylor spent about six weeks in Manawatū Prison in 2020 after he was recalled from his parole and has said the jail and Springhill were considered the country’s most violent.

He said creating a more humane environment in prisons would help.

Taylor traces much of the violence problems in jails to the ban on inmates smoking in 2011, which he fought through the courts.

In Manawatū Prison, many inmates would come straight from civilian life and all of a sudden not be able to smoke. They would get tobacco lozenges for 18 days and then be left alone.

“There’s no way they can be cured of smoking in 18 days.”

Brown said the rise in attacks on staff coincided with the growth of gang influence in prisons. Corrections staff had the right to a safe working environment.

“The reality here is the number of assaults in our prisons is out of control. It’s becoming a very dangerous place to work and it’s something that needs to be addressed urgently with some strong actions from the top down.”

Brown said he wasn’t confident necessary changes would be made, but Corrections said it had a zero-tolerance approach for any violence.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales​ said the increase in assaults had been at the non-serious level, where victims might require medical treatment but only in the short term.

In 2015-16 there were three serious assaults on staff at Manawatū Prison, but none in 2018-19 or 2019-20.

“In 2015-16 there were seven no-injury assaults on staff and there were eight last year. We acknowledge the non-serious assaults have gone from five in 2015-16 to 26 last year.”

The rise in assaults could be attributed to staff reporting all incidents, no matter how minor.

“We are deeply concerned about any assault on staff, no matter if it results in an injury or not.

“The impact that assaults have on our staff and the worry that that then creates for their family and their colleagues cannot be downplayed.”