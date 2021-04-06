Police quickly assumed Codi Wilkinson was a homicide victim

Police quickly began a homicide investigation into Codi Wilkinson's death in 2019, despite not having confirmation he was dead.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer has defended giving a witness in the trial immunity from charges serious enough to incur a life sentence.

The trial of five men accused of murdering Codi Wilkinson​ began its ninth week in the High Court at Palmerston North on Tuesday.

Quentin Joseph Moananui​​​​​, Mariota​ and Jeremiah Su’a​​, Dean Arthur Jennings​ and Jason David Signal​​​ deny murdering Wilkinson, kidnapping him and his friend Kyle Rowe​​, wounding Rowe with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised criminal group.

Wilkinson was found dead in a Bunnythorpe garden on September 27, 2019.

He was last seen alive by associates 15 days beforehand.

The Crown says Wilkinson and Rowe were assaulted with weapons by the defendants while being removed from the Mongrel Mob.

The trial has heard the duo were depatched because they robbed a drug dealer and did not share the proceeds.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross​ was second-in-charge of the investigation into Wilkinson’s death, dubbed Operation Kentucky.

She told the trial Wilkinson’s disappearance was initially a missing person inquiry, but work began setting up a homicide investigation on September 23, 2019.

That involved getting Wilkinson’s bank records, which showed he usually withdrew his benefit money as soon as it was paid into his account.

However, he did not withdraw it when it was paid on September 11 and 18, 2019 – something Ross said raised suspicions.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Police at the Bunnythorpe property where Codi Wilkinson's body was found in September 2019.

Ross was asked about her involvement in giving immunity to Krystal Hewitt​.

Hewitt said she saw some defendants at her property around the time Wilkinson and Rowe were allegedly attacked.

She was involved in parts of the robbery, including dividing the proceeds and hiding a firearm used during the crime.

But she was given police immunity from charges of accessory after the fact, supply and possession of a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ross said she discussed immunity with Hewitt, telling her she could get legal advice on the matter.

Officers believed her evidence was key to the case, Ross said.

”We wanted Krystal to be able to tell her account, warts and all, without being afraid of incriminating herself.”

Ross was also questioned about some errors police made, such as CCTV being taken from the wrong bottle store.

She put that down to the officer getting the footage being from out of town.

She also talked about how a car boot lid, on which police found Wilkinson’s handprint in blood, nearly got crushed for scrap.

The boot lid has sat in the corner of the courtroom for much of the trial, but Ross said it was due to be scrapped shortly after police made enquiries in December 2019.

The lid managed to be rescued, but it did have a significant dent in it.

“I think we were lucky to get it back in the state we did.

“Wreckers and metal recyclers don’t tent to treat metal with a lot of care.”

Police already had the evidence they needed though, having analysed the boot before returning it to the vehicle in October 2019.

The trial continues.