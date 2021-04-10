Person hospitalised after Wellington takeaway shop robbery

A staff member at Taste of India in Wellington was hospitalised after the restaurant was robbed on Friday night.

A staff member at a Wellington takeaway restaurant has been left with serious injuries after a late-night robbery.

Taste of India in Miramar​ was robbed on Friday night, with police saying they were alerted to the crime at 11.50pm.

One person entered the Devonshire Rd restaurant and assaulted a staff member before fleeing with cash from the till.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

READ MORE:

* Police investigating after liquor store robbed in broad daylight

* Robbery at Wadestown Dairy temporarily closes shop doors

* Machete used in Pizza Hut robbery, while man airlifted to hospital after fight



Stuff understands the injured person had surgery for their injuries on Saturday.

Police conducted a forensic examination on Saturday and had multiple leads to follow, they said.

Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour or had information which could help the investigation can contact police on 105 and quote the file number 210410/7867.