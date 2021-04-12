Man steals $210,000 yacht, sails Cook Strait then straight into trouble

Sean Grant stole a dinghy from Waikawa Marina, using it to get to a $210,000 yacht moored nearby.

A man who stole a $210,000 yacht to sail the Cook Strait and get to his son in Wellington caused $60,000 worth of damage to the boat’s engine.

The man, Sean Murdoch Grant, 41, told police he did it because there were no available ferry crossings.

A police summary of facts said at about 1pm on October 27 last year, Grant stole an eight-foot dinghy from Waikawa Marae.

He rowed the dinghy out to a yacht that was moored nearby, the summary said.

Grant then motored the yacht away from its mooring, but failed to open the engine coolant seacock which resulted in the engine being extensively damaged.

A seacock is the valve on the hull of a boat which allowed water to flow into the vessel, which cools the vessel.

The summary said with the engine no longer working, Grant continued to operate the yacht through sailing it.

The next day, he ran the yacht aground on Motaura Island, Queen Charlotte Sound at about 2pm.

After refloating the yacht, he then sailed across the Cook Strait.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Grant pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawfully taking a dinghy and one of unlawfully taking a yacht in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He ran the yacht aground again in Plimmerton, Porirua the next morning.

He then abandoned the yacht and left the scene with an associate in the car, the summary said.

At some stage during the sailing, he unintentionally lost the dinghy.

The yacht, valued at $210,000 had approximately $60,000 worth of damage as a result, the summary said.

Reparation of $1000 was sought to pay the insurance excess for this damage.

In explanation, Grant said he took the dinghy as a means to get to the yacht. He told police he took the yacht because he needed to get across the Cook Strait to assist his son and there were no available ferry sailings.

In a previous appearance his lawyer Josh Smith said Grant’s son had been admitted to hospital in Wellington which is why he stole the yacht. Smith said Grant also had a terminal illness.

In September 2018, Grant was the owner of a yacht that he ran aground in New Brighton, Christchurch. He had to swim to shore and the yacht was left there for several days.

Two weeks earlier, Grant was "assisted" by coastguard north of Tahunanui Beach in Nelson, after a member of the public saw his yacht in shallow waters.

Grant would appear in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on May 25.