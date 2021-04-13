Auckland dog that killed chickens, guinea pig 'must be destroyed', court hears

A judge will decide the fate of a family’s pet husky. (File photo)

A beloved pet husky may be put down after it allegedly killed two chickens and a guinea pig.

The dog's owner, Alexandra Johnston, is fighting to save its life at a judge-alone trial at Auckland’s North Shore District Court.

Johnston is representing herself after four lawyers turned down the case.

“We hope to prove Aspen [the dog] is worthy of saving,” Johnston said on Tuesday.

Aspen was at Waiake Beach with owner Graham Johnston in May 2019, when the incident occurred.

The court heard the chickens were roaming on an unfenced property.

Under section 57 of the Dog Control Act, if a dog has attacked an animal the court “must” order the dog be destroyed.

Judge Jocelyn Frances Munro said the only basis on which the charge can be defended would be to persuade the court there are “exceptional circumstances”.

The facts of the case were not disputed, Munro said.

Auckland Council is calling five witnesses.

Aspen is currently in the custody of Auckland Council.

Graham Johnston said he hasn’t been able to visit the dog while the decision is pending.