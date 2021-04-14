'Suspicious item' found during armed search of North Shore house, residents evacuated

Part of Sunrise Ave in Auckland's Murrays Bay is cordoned off after armed police found a "suspicious item". (File photo)

A “suspicious item” has been found during an armed search of a house on Auckland’s North Shore.

Detective inspector Kevin McNaughton of the Waitematā criminal investigation branch said the item was found during a search of a Murrays Bay address.

A cordon has been established on a section of Sunrise Ave until the item can be removed safely, he said.

Residents within the cordon are being evacuated.

Police and the armed offenders squad are on the scene.

Sunrise Ave is closed between Wisteria Way and East Coast Rd, McNaughton said.

“Police anticipate these cordons will create some disruption to morning commutes in the area and diversions are being put in place,” he said.

“Police will provide a further update once we are in a position to do so.”