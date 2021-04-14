Killer doctor Venod Skantha has conviction appeal dismissed

An appeal by the doctor convicted of killing Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush in her bedroom has failed.

Dr Venod Skantha, denied killing the 16-year-old on February 3, 2018, leading in a murder trial.

That jury took just over three hours to find him guilty of murder, plus four charges of threatening to kill, but the former Dunedin-based doctor appealed.

That decision, released by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, rejected it.

Skantha’s lawyer, Jonathan Eaton QC, argued the evidence given at trial was both inadmissible and highly prejudicial.

He also argued that the judge’s summing up lacked balance and was unfair to Skantha.

During the Crown alleged Skantha, a then junior doctor at Dunedin Hospital, feared Amber-Rose was about to tell his employer and police about a sexual assault, which would effectively end his already faltering medical career.

Skantha was alerted to her online posts by a mutual friend, turned star witness in the trial, and who accompanied Skantha to her home, and then later to dump the murder weapon.

That defence suggested the star witness was the possible killer, and his role formed part of the appeal.

Stuff Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years in jail.

‘’Mr Eaton mounted a wide-ranging and thorough challenge to the conduct of the trial and the summing-up, but we are not persuaded that there were any material errors,’’ the Court of Appeal said in its decision.

‘’Those we have identified were not sufficiently serious, even in combination, to create a real risk of a different outcome.

‘’It is not necessary that we form our own view of Mr Skantha’s guilt, but we have done so; we are satisfied that the evidence proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.’’

Skantha was sentenced to a minimum period in jail of 19 years.