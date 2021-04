Police are working to identify a person found dead in Seatoun, Wellington, shortly before 8pm on Wednesday evening. (File photo)

A person was located dead in the water off Marine Parade at the eastern Wellington suburb of Seatoun shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

The circumstances around how they came to be in the water, between Ferry and Ventnor streets, are unknown.

Police said they were working to identify the person and speak with their family.