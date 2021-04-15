Favona homicide: Three charged with murder of Auckland grandmother

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was found dead at her home in Auckland’s Favona in January 2020.

Three men have today appeared in court charged with the murder of an Auckland grandmother, who was shot through the window of her home in the middle of the night.

None of the men, aged 19, 22 and 28 respectively, entered a plea, and were all remanded in custody until May 5, when they will appear at Auckland’s High Court.

The three men, who were all related, were granted name suppression until their next appearance.

They have been charged with Fisi'ihoi’s murder, as well as intending to cause grievous bodily harm to three others by shooting a gun at them, two weeks prior to her death.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, died on January 15, 2020. Her body was found following reports of a gunshot at her house in Favona, south Auckland.

Police said Fisi'ihoi had been watching TV about 2.45am when she heard a noise outside.

She walked up to the front lounge window and was fatally shot.

It was believed the killing was a case of mistaken identity.

Detective senior sergeant Karen Bright said police had worked “tirelessly” to identify those allegedly involved.

“We were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made, however some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve.”

“We hope the arrests today provides Mrs Fisi’ihoi’s family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them.”

Bright previously said Fisi'ihoi's family was shocked and devastated by her death.

Inquiries into the homicide had found Fisi'ihoi was a hard-working church-goer who was not involved in anything illegal, Bright said.