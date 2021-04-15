Five men charged with possessing explosives after incident on Auckland's North Shore

Armed police were at Sunrise Ave in Murrays Bay on Wednesday after a "suspicious" item was found.

Five gang members have been arrested for unlawful possession of explosives after an armed police search on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday.

A suspicious item was found by police at a property on Sunrise Ave, in Murrays Bay, causing part of the street to be evacuated.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said five men had been arrested after a search warrant was executed.

“At the scene police located a number of items of interest, including a revolver, ammunition and explosives,” McNaughton said.

The five men, aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33, were all members of outlaw motorcycle gangs, McNaughton said.

All five men have been charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives. One has further been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

They were due to appear at North Shore District Court on Thursday.

“Police are unable to comment further at this matter is now before the court,” McNaughton said.