Armed police storm luxury Auckland Viaduct hotel after reports of gunshots

There was a police incident at the Sofitel hotel in downtown Auckland on Thursday morning.

A witness has described seeing three masked men, dressed in black, running from an Auckland hotel after two gun shots were fired.

Details on the dramatic incident remain sketchy, but witnesses have described a massive police response at the Viaduct Harbour Sofitel on Thursday morning.

A man working nearby, who did not want to be named, said he was getting a coffee around the corner from the waterfront hotel when he heard two loud gunshots.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police remained at the scene in force on Thursday morning.

He then saw three well-built men, dressed in black and wearing face masks, rush out onto the street.

Two of them went east towards Fanshawe St while the other broke west, in the direction of Halsey St.

Another witness said shortly after the shots, about 10am, she saw two ambulances outside the hotel, plus two St John Ambulance support vehicles.

The ambulances left soon after but police remained at the scene in force.

An officer armed with a rifle was standing guard outside, and detectives and uniformed cops were in the lobby interviewing staff.

Another witness, Thomas Shoebridge, said police carrying guns, who included members of the armed offenders squad, rushed into the hotel about 10am.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police were outside the Sofitel on Thursday morning.

He saw about 20 officers enter the hotel, he said.

A short while later he saw three officers escorting a man dressed in red from the hotel.

Several witnesses said the shots were fired in the lobby of the hotel.

One man, in Auckland on business from Christchurch, said he was having a coffee in the Sofitel’s lobby when two massive bangs rang out and the trio fled the scene.

He said he was told by staff shots had been fired and advised to leave the building.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to an incident at the Sofitel shortly after 9am.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff No one was injured in the incident, police have said.

“There were no reported injuries, but armed police were called in as a precaution,” the spokeswoman said.

“Police are currently making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened. No further information is available at this early stage.

Sofitel general manager Stephen Gould said he was aware of the incident and working with police.

“Our priority is caring for the health and safety of our teams and guests, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”