Auckland hotel shooting linked to gang conflict between Mongols and Head Hunters

Witnesses said they saw about 20 police officers enter the hotel early on Thursday morning and leave soon after escorting a man dressed in red.

A shooting in broad daylight in the lobby of a five-star hotel appears to be an eruption of violence between two patched motorcycle gangs.

Armed police descended on the luxury Sofitel in central Auckland on Thursday morning when witnesses described hearing shots fired and seeing three masked men running from the building.

A city-wide response also resulted in an east Auckland street being cordoned off a short time later. Detectives have been questioning three people in connection with the incident.

Police Minister Poto Williams said she understood the incident stemmed from conflict between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs.

The minister told Stuff she was concerned by the gang-related mayhem on Thursday, and she understood another person was still at large.

“As far as I’m aware [it’s] between Mongols and Head Hunters - but as I say it is dynamic.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police were outside the Sofitel on Thursday morning.

Police Detective Senior Sergeant Graham Shand said early enquiries had established those involved appeared to have links to organised crime groups.

“This is forming part of our ongoing investigation. Our investigation team will be working into the evening on the matter.

Shand asked anyone in the vicinity of Viaduct Harbour Avenue between 9am and 10am who witnessed the incident to contact the police.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz

Shand earlier confirmed officers swarmed the Sofitel, at the Viaduct in the CBD, after a “firearm was discharged”.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterwards, police cordoned off Kitemoana St, in Ōrākei, following an incident police said was linked to the hotel shooting.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police were seen at a second incident near the Ōrākei Domain.

Officers could be seen at a nearby house in Watene Crescent, off Tamaki Drive, where a witness saw a man in handcuffs and a vehicle similar to those used by the armed offenders squad.

The police Eagle helicopter was also at the scene.

Shand said one person located at the Sofitel was “assisting police with their inquiries”.

Two other people, who police located in Ōrākei, were also being questioned.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A handcuffed man wearing gumboots was at the scene in Kitemoana St speaking to police.

“Police are working hard to establish what exactly has taken place,” Shand said.

Williams said the incident showed the reason police had launched Operation Tauwhiro in February, a nationwide effort to disrupt and prevent firearms-related violence linked to organised crime.

“Seven weeks of Operation Tauwhiro they have made 200 arrests, they have seized $1.8m in cash and assets and seized several firearms.

“It would not have been as successful if the police hadn’t had such a focus.”

A witness earlier described seeing three masked men, dressed in black, running from the Sofitel after two gun shots were fired.

A man working nearby, who did not want to be named, said he was getting a coffee around the corner from the waterfront hotel when he heard two loud gunshots.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police remained at the scene in force on Thursday morning.

He then saw three well-built men, dressed in black and wearing face masks, rush out onto the street.

Two of them went east towards Fanshawe St while the other broke west, in the direction of Halsey St.

Another witness said shortly after the shots, about 10am, she saw two ambulances outside the hotel, plus two St John Ambulance support vehicles.

The ambulances left soon after but police remained at the scene.

An officer armed with a rifle was standing guard outside, and detectives and uniformed cops were in the lobby interviewing staff.

Another witness, who asked not to be identified, said police carrying guns, who included members of the armed offenders squad, rushed into the hotel about 10am.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There was a police incident at the Sofitel hotel in downtown Auckland on Thursday morning.

He saw about 20 officers enter the hotel, he said.

A short while later he saw three officers escorting a man dressed in red from the hotel.

Several witnesses said the shots were fired in the lobby of the hotel.

One man, in Auckland on business from Christchurch, said he was having a coffee in the Sofitel’s lobby when two massive bangs rang out and the trio fled the scene.

He said he was told by staff shots had been fired and advised to leave the building.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff No one was injured in the incident, police have said.

Sofitel general manager Stephen Gould said he was aware of the incident and working with police.

“Our priority is caring for the health and safety of our teams and guests, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”

Earlier in the week, the Head Hunters’ base in Auckland's Marua Rd was reportedly sprayed with gunfire by members of another gang.

The Mongols Motorcycle Club originated in California but has a presence in several other countries including Australia.

Several members of the international biker gang have been deported from Australia as "501" deportees.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.