Police questioning three people after shots fired at Auckland Viaduct hotel

Witnesses said they saw about 20 police officers enter the hotel early on Thursday morning and leave soon after escorting a man dressed in red.

Three people are being questioned by police after shots were fired at a central Auckland hotel and an east Auckland street was cordoned off.

Armed officers swarmed the Sofitel in downtown Auckland after a “firearm was discharged” on Thursday morning, detective senior sergeant Graham Shand said.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterwards, police cordoned off Kitemoana St in nearby Ōrākei following a linked incident.

Officers could be seen at a nearby house in Watene Crescent, off Tamaki Drive, where a witness saw a man in handcuffs and a vehicle similar to those used by the armed offenders squad.

The police Eagle helicopter was also at the scene.

Shand said one person located at the Sofitel was “assisting police with their inquiries”.

Two other people, who police had located in Ōrākei, were also being questioned.

“Police are working hard to establish what exactly has taken place,” Shand said.

A witness earlier described seeing three masked men, dressed in black, running from the Sofitel after two gun shots were fired.

A man working nearby, who did not want to be named, said he was getting a coffee around the corner from the waterfront hotel when he heard two loud gunshots.

He then saw three well-built men, dressed in black and wearing face masks, rush out onto the street.

Two of them went east towards Fanshawe St while the other broke west, in the direction of Halsey St.

Another witness said shortly after the shots, about 10am, she saw two ambulances outside the hotel, plus two St John Ambulance support vehicles.

The ambulances left soon after but police remained at the scene in force.

An officer armed with a rifle was standing guard outside, and detectives and uniformed cops were in the lobby interviewing staff.

Another witness, who asked not to be identified, said police carrying guns, who included members of the armed offenders squad, rushed into the hotel about 10am.

He saw about 20 officers enter the hotel, he said.

A short while later he saw three officers escorting a man dressed in red from the hotel.

Several witnesses said the shots were fired in the lobby of the hotel.

One man, in Auckland on business from Christchurch, said he was having a coffee in the Sofitel’s lobby when two massive bangs rang out and the trio fled the scene.

He said he was told by staff shots had been fired and advised to leave the building.

Sofitel general manager Stephen Gould said he was aware of the incident and working with police.

“Our priority is caring for the health and safety of our teams and guests, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”