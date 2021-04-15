Death in police custody: Coroner finds medical assessment of Sentry Taitoko was inadequate

Sentry Taitoko tragically died in police custody in 2014. Seven years later a Coroner has found his medical assessment was inadequate and there is a need for padded police cells.

Twenty-one-year-old Taitoko​ died in a police cell, where he was unrestrained and able to bang his head on concrete walls and floors an estimated 83 times.

On Thursday, Coroner Debra Bell released her findings finding the cause of death being acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine and synthetic hallucinogen (25B-NBOMe) with associated excited delirium syndrome.

Last June, the inquest into Taitoko's death continued, having been adjourned due to the fire at the Sky City Convention Centre, and, was again delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February 2014, Taitoko was taken into police custody for a breach of the peace early on a Sunday morning.

He'd recently returned to New Zealand from Australia. He'd consumed alcohol, methamphetamine and cannabis and “not slept for some days”, Coroner Bell previously said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sentry’s mother Johnna and dad Migo.

Taitoko was in Manurewa and had also taken what was described to police as a tab of LSD.

Taitoko arrived at the Counties Manukau district custody unit about 1.45am on February 23.

He was placed in cell with no furniture and, with most of his clothes removed, left in his boxer shorts.

Video previously played to the inquest showed Taitoko writhing about in the cell before three mattresses were placed inside it.

Over several hours, a medical professional and a police officer observed Taitoko “coming into contact repeatedly with the walls and floor.”

He said the medical professional, who was granted name suppression – which Stuff opposed in court – advised against taking Taitoko to hospital, apparently believing the hospital would not accept him.

The inquest heard that at 4.26 am, the motion-activated camera in Taitoko's cell stopped working.

The-Nelson-Mail Sentry Taitoko died while in police custody. (File photo)

He was checked, had breathing difficulties and an ambulance was called.

But Taitoko could not be resuscitated.

Coroner Bell found the medical assessment provided by [the medical professional] was not adequate, nor was it to the accepted standard for a medically qualified practitioner.

Regardless of whether police told the professional of the head strikes, he did not ask the basic questions any medically qualified practitioner should ask, Coroner Bell said.

The Coroner said if Taitoko had been assessed adequately there was no guarantee the outcome would have been different.

“The option to transfer was itself fraught with risk, there was no certainty Mr Taitoko would have survived had he been admitted to hospital."

However, Coroner Bell again said the medial assessment needed to be at an adequate standard to ensure Taitoko had the best change of survival.

“I emphasise I make no criticism of [the medical professional] for not diagnosing that Mr Taitoko was suffering from Excited Delirium Syndrome (ExDS). ExDS is difficult to recognise, diagnose and treat.”

Excited Delirium Syndrome occurs with sudden onset and can involve symptoms of odd and aggressive behaviour, panic and violence.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The family of Sentry Taitoko, who died in police custody, at his graveside in South Auckland in 2015.

Coroner Bell also made various recommendations.

Since Taitoko's death, police now electronically record all details regarding a prisoner’s history and behaviour, however access to this record is not available to Police Medical Officers (PMO).

Coroner Bell recommended PMOs have access to this, even in written form, prior to arrival in a custody unit.

Observations made by any other professionals at the custody units are to ensure they are noted on the record.

Coroner Bell also recommended Police and PMOs are fully informed of the symptoms of ExDS and trained in recognising that a person is in a serious medical state required urgent transfer to hospital.

The Coroner also said dedicated detoxification centres should be readily available, with trained staff as supervisors who have express knowledge of ExDS.

In 2012, the IPCA made a recommendation in its “Ten Year Review” of deaths in police custody that they would work with the Ministry of Health and other appropriate stakeholders towards the establishments of these centres to provide appropriate medical care for heavily intoxicated persons.

“I urge police to progress this recommendation that was made nine years ago,” Coroner Bell said.

She also requested police to give consideration to a padded cell being installed at Counties Manukau District custody unit and other custody units.

In her concluding remarks, Coroner Bell extended her deepest condolences to Taitoko's whānau for their tragic loss.

“I commend them for their patience in what has been a very long period for closure to be obtained.”

At the June hearing, Taitoko's mother Johnna told the inquest via an audio-visual link from Australia, the wait for answers had been a “long struggle.”

“The main concern we would like to address is to prevent such sad circumstances happening to others ... to put in place a back up plan for what happened to our son Sentry.”

She hoped the inquest would cover everything that happened to her son and would look at the need for police custody cell units to have padded rooms, as well as doctors' paper work load.