Elderly man calls broadband provider for help and unwittingly exposes child abuse images

John Jenkins said he knew how to share files because he shared brass band music. (File photo)

An elderly man who had child-sex abuse images on his computer was caught and reported to police after calling his broadband provider and asking for assistance while unwittingly having the images on his screen.

John Jenkins, 81, rang the broadband provider for technical assistance with his home phone in January last year. A technician from the provider initiated a ‘’teamviewer session’’ on Jenkins’ desktop computer. That gave the technician access to the desktop, which had several files displayed in a download queue.

Two of the files were of child-sex abuse.

The broadband provider contacted police, who were able to search Jenkins’ computer system. They discovered that between December 31 and January 12 Jenkins had been in possession of 315 files.

Most of those were objectionable and involved exploited children.

Police conducted a search warrant on Jenkins house. He was found to be downloading objectionable files at the time.

Stuff Jenkins was sentenced in the Napier District Court on Thursday.

Jenkins’s computer and other electronic storage devices were seized.

More than 200 objectionable pictures and videos were found on the computer. Almost all had been obtained by ‘’carving’’ – a technique used to find hidden or deleted files from digital media.

The files dated back to 2016.

Jenkins told police he knew how to share files because he shared brass band music.

He said there may be “two or three videos of very young children” on his computer and he had them “out of curiosity”.

Jenkins, who had never appeared in court before, was charged with three charges of possessing objectionable publications involving child exploitation, and four charges of knowing copying objectionable publications involving child exploitation.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced by Judge Gordon Matenga in Napier District Court on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 27 months in jail.