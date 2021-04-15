Millions of dollars worth of assets seized as police target commercial drug dealers

$115,000 in cash was found during four raids on Tuesday.

Four people have been arrested and about $3.2 million assets seized during an operation targeting commercial cannabis dealers in Dunedin and Southland.

Four houses were searched on Tuesday following the six-month organised crime operation.

Three men – aged 49, 32 and 26 – and a 37-year-old woman were charged with drug offences including selling and supplying cannabis and cultivation of cannabis.

Police found a growing operation and recovered large amounts of cannabis with a street value of about $60,000, as well as $115,000 in cash and eight firearms.

Police also seized about $3.2 million of assets under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

The assets include residential properties and vehicles believed to have been paid for by drug dealing.

Those arrested were expected to reappear in Dunedin District Court in late April or early May.