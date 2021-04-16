String of gang incidents in Auckland this week suggests escalating tension

Witnesses said they saw about 20 police officers enter the hotel early on Thursday morning and leave soon after escorting a man dressed in red.

Shortly before 10am on Thursday morning, three well-built men in black outfits and masks were seen walking past the golden lettering of the Sofitel sign on Auckland’s Viaduct.

They passed the lion statues flanking the glass doors and silver bellboy trolleys. Moments later, three gunshots shattered the usual quiet hum of the lobby.

It was the most public display of what had all the hallmarks of an escalating gang dispute.

Only the day before, a suspicious item was found during an armed search of a house on the North Shore.

Even as news of the hotel shooting hit the media, the story broke that five men had been arrested in connection to the North Shore incident for unlawful possession of explosives.

Shortly after the hotel incident, police cordoned off Kitemoana St, in Ōrākei, following an incident police said was linked to the shooting.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police were outside the Sofitel on Thursday morning.

All of this followed reports police had been scrambled to the Head Hunters headquarters in Auckland after it was sprayed with bullets overnight on Sunday.

It’s a situation that has reached the attention of the Beehive, and Police Minister Poto Williams.

Shortly before 2pm on the day of the hotel shooting, Williams was stopped by a Stuff reporter on the black and white tiles of Parliament House’s lobby.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police remained at the scene in force on Thursday morning.

When asked if there was a gang link and whether she was concerned, Williams’ response was blunt: “Yes there is, and yes I am.”

Williams said she understood the incident to be between the Mongols and Head Hunters – the same gang that had its headquarters fired upon overnight on Sunday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police said the Sofitel shooting was believed to be linked to organised crime.

Detective Senior Sergeant Graham Shand said on Thursday night no arrests had been made and no injuries reported at the Sofitel, but three people were assisting police with enquiries.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said shortly after police arrived he saw three officers escorting a man dressed in red from the hotel.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A handcuffed man wearing gumboots was at the scene in Kitemoana St speaking to police.

Two other people, who police located in Ōrākei, were also being questioned, according to reports.

Shand confirmed early investigations had established those involved appeared to have links to organised crime groups.

“This is forming part of our ongoing investigation. Our investigation team will be working into the evening on the matter.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Police Minister Poto Williams confirmed the hotel shooting was gang-related.

Williams said the hotel shooting was exactly the reason operation Tauwhiro had been initiated.

When Williams was challenged by the reporter over concerns Tauwhiro was more about collating data than taking action, she disagreed.

“Seven weeks of Operation Tauwhiro they have made 200 arrests, they have seized $1.8m in cash and assets and seized several firearms.

“It would not have been as successful if the police hadn’t had such a focus.”

University of Canterbury senior lecturer and author of Patched: The History of Gangs in New Zealand, Jarrod Gilbert, says the slew of events suggests a tit-for-tat that was rapidly escalating.

He says when such a dispute spills into the lobby of a five-star hotel on Auckland’s waterfront, the public has every right to be concerned.

David Hallett/Stuff Canterbury University senior lecturer Jarrod Gilbert has written a book on the history of gangs in New Zealand.

Gilbert said there was an issue with 501 deportees either swelling the ranks of existing gangs, or creating whole new gangs that wanted to mark out territory, or perhaps get in on the profitable methamphetamine trade that so often fuelled gang violence.

“It’s not that exclusively, because as we’ve seen in the public shooting in Taradale and in the Hawke’s Bay, some of the existing gangs are up to that behaviour as well.”

Gilbert is referring to a shooting in which two people were injured after a gang-related shooting from a car outside a Napier bar in late-February, and a fight between Black Power and Mongrel Mob members that led to five shots being fired on a shopping street in Napier's Taradale in January last year.

Kendall Hutt/Stuff Armed police were at Sunrise Ave in Murrays Bay on Wednesday after a "suspicious" item was found.

Gilbert said it was essential for the police to bring the hammer down to stop any further escalation, but the efforts had to be targeted at the specific chapter of the specific gang involved.

“That is to show those in the gang scene that when their behaviour deviates so wildly from what is acceptable then they will be punished, and punished hard.

“That means blanket police, that means members of those chapters of those specific groups will be pulled over, past investigations will be investigated, even minor infringements of the law will be prosecuted, so their lives are made incredibly difficult.”

A crackdown would not be as effective, he said.

“We have to be really careful to say if you behave in these ways, you’re punished. It doesn't reflect on the entire scene.”

“For the most part gang violence targets gang members and it goes largely unnoticed. When it starts to move into very public places, that’s a completely different kettle of fish.

“It ought to be seen with the very real concern it represents.”