Auckland hotel shooting linked to Head Hunters gang pad incident, police say

Witnesses said they saw about 20 police officers enter the hotel early on Thursday morning and leave soon after escorting a man dressed in red.

A shooting at an upmarket Auckland hotel is linked to two other gang incidents across the region in the past week, police have confirmed.

No arrests have been made following the incident at the Sofitel, at the Viaduct Harbour, on Thursday.

Police said on Friday they believe the shooting is linked to a Sunday incident where shots were fired at the Head Hunters gang pad in Mt Wellington.

“The individuals involved are from two different organised crime groups; the Head Hunters and Mongols and relates to ongoing issues between Individuals who are members of those gangs,” detective inspector John Sutton said.

“Investigations have been ongoing into recent targeted incidents across Auckland between these organised crime groups.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff An armed policeman stands guard following a shooting at the Sofitel in Auckland on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, police arrested five men – who they said were all members or associates of the Mongols – after an incident in Murrays Bay on the North Shore.

A “suspicious item” was found at a home in a suburban street, and residents had to be evacuated while it was “made safe”, police said at the time.

All five men were charged with unlawful possession of explosives, while one was also charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

David WHITE STUFF.CO.NZ Police converge on an address on Auckland's North Shore after reports of a 'suspicious item'.

“Police is issuing a strong warning to both of these groups regarding this reckless, dangerous and unlawful behaviour,” Sutton said.

“While nobody was injured in this incident, what we saw at the Sofitel yesterday was extremely concerning. Members of the public were present and their safety was put at risk.”

On Thursday, a man working nearby, who did not want to be named, said he was getting a coffee around the corner from the waterfront hotel when he heard two loud gunshots.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff People at the Sofitel reported seeing three masked men run from the lobby.

He then saw three well-built men, dressed in black and wearing face masks, rush out onto the street.

Another man, in Auckland on business from Christchurch, said he was having a coffee in the Sofitel’s lobby when two massive bangs rang out and the trio fled the scene.

He said he was told by staff shots had been fired and advised to leave the building.

Police then converged on Ōrākei, where a witness saw a man in handcuffs and a vehicle similar to those used by the armed offenders squad.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police converged on Kitemoana St in Ōrākei following the Sofitel incident.

The police Eagle helicopter was also at the scene.

Police said on Thursday they were questioning three people.

University of Canterbury senior lecturer and author of Patched: The History of Gangs in New Zealand, Jarrod Gilbert, said the slew of events suggested a gang tit-for-tat that was rapidly escalating.

Gilbert said it was essential for the police to bring the hammer down to stop any further escalation, but the efforts had to be targeted at the specific chapter of the specific gang involved.

“For the most part gang violence targets gang members and it goes largely unnoticed. When it starts to move into very public places, that’s a completely different kettle of fish.

“It ought to be seen with the very real concern it represents.”

Sutton said police “will not tolerate these crimes” and a large team is working “around the clock” to ensure those responsible are identified and arrested.

“We appreciate there is strong public interest in this matter but for operational reasons we are unable to comment on specific details,” he said.

Kendall Hutt/Stuff A “suspicious item” was found in Murrays Bay on Wednesday morning, and residents had to be evacuated.

“We will be looking to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Sofitel on Thursday between 9am-10am is asked to contact police if they have not yet done so.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Operation MALIK team on 09 302 6623.

Information can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.