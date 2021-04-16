Man who assaulted partner with wrench taken to jail then immediately released

In the Palmerston North District Court on Friday Dennis Hines was jailed for assaulting his partner. He will be released from prison immediately.

A man who assaulted his partner with a tool and spent almost a year waiting in custody for his trial to start is now a free man.

But that freedom wasn't as straightforward as it might have been, the Palmerston North District Court heard on Friday.

Dennis Hines, 28, admitted one charge of assault with a weapon and was jailed for five months and one week.

Because Hines had already been in jail for 11 months facing trial on more serious charges, which were withdrawn, he had already served his time.

READ MORE:

* Boy racer given telling-off by judge after doing burnouts in front of police

* 'Criminally diverse' man flees family tangi after being asked to smuggle drugs into prison

* Mother accused of indecently assaulting her son during supervised visit



But it seemed the rules couldn't be bent and Hines, because he was sentenced to a jail term, would have to be taken to Manawatū Prison, where he would be processed and immediately released.

“Is there any way this can be avoided?” asked Judge Jonathan Krebs.

It seemed there wasn't and the court heard Hines' mother was on standby to pick him up from Linton.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster hoped Hines wouldn't be taken to Hawke's Bay Prison, where he spent his 11 months inside.

On May 18 last year in Shannon Hines and his partner had an argument.

His partner attempted to hug Hines, but he grabbed a ratchet wrench and struck her hand, causing injuries.

Hines has previous convictions, including for illegally possessing firearms.

The judge didn't impose post-prison release conditions.