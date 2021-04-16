Remuera death: Questions remain over woman's death as police complete scene exam

Police are investigating after a death in the Auckland suburb of Remuera.

Questions remain over the death of an Auckland woman as police complete a scene examination 11 days after she was found dead at her home.

Pauline Kay Hanna, 63, who was also known as Pauline Kay Polkinghorne, was found dead at her house on Upland Rd, in the upmarket suburb of Remuera on April 5.

Police said they were treating her death as unexplained and remained at the house for almost two weeks after.

On Friday, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe confirmed officers had completed their scene examination but said they were “awaiting various results and analysis”.

READ MORE:

* Woman who died at Remuera home named as 63-year-old Pauline Hanna

* Remuera death: More answers expected Tuesday as post-mortem carried out

* Police investigating unexplained death in central Auckland suburb



A post mortem-examination was completed in the days after she died and police have continued to investigate the “sudden” death further.

David White/Stuff Police have finished scene examination at Upland Rd, but are continuing their investigations.

Neighbours said there was a heavy police presence at the house all day on the day Hanna’s body was found.

Hanna had been working for Counties Manukau District Health Board since mid-1998.

A spokeswoman for the DHB said Hanna had held various roles, but had most recently been seconded to lead Auckland’s logistic supply chain work, related to Covid-19.

The DHB described Hanna as a “highly respected” and “much loved” staff member.

David White/Stuff Police are asking those with information to contact the investigation team.

“The passing of Pauline has left a large hole in the fabric of our whanau and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

Hanna’s funeral was held in Parnell at St Mary's in Holy Trinity on Thursday morning.

Police are asking those with information to contact the investigation team at Op.Kian@police.govt.nz.