Man jailed for rape and violation; consent defence rejected

In the Palmerston North District Court on Friday, Raymond Burgess was sentenced to five years' jail on two charges each of rape and sexual violation stemming from two separate incidents.

The 39-year-old was found guilty at a jury trial earlier this year. Burgess’ name was suppressed until Friday.

The first incident happened in Manawatū in the early hours of December 2017. Burgess and a woman, who he previously had consensual sexual activity with, met with the intention of having more.

Burgess forced the woman into a sexual act she had said she didn't want to do. He was found not guilty of another sexual violation charge from the same night.

But the jury rejected Burgess' defence he had consent or reasonably believed he did when forcing the woman into the sex act.

In her victim impact statement the woman said she was sickened by what happened.

“She insisted she's not Raymond Burgess’ victim, but merely someone who challenged his disgraceful behaviour,” Judge Jonathan Krebs said.

“She said that she hates Mr Burgess and hate is not a word that she uses lightly. She says she has been made by Mr Burgess to feel worthless, useless and diseased.”

The second incident, involving a different woman, happened in the South Island in September 2019, when Burgess was on bail, having been charged over the 2017 encounter.

Burgess and a woman met on the Tinder dating app and the woman visited a backpackers room he’d paid for.

The woman was clear she would only have sex if Burgess used protection, but he failed to on two occasions. Again, Burgess’ consent defence wasn't believed by the jury.

As the woman was preparing to leave, Burgess violated her, which the judge described as “domineering behaviour”.

The woman read her victim impact statement to the court, saying the offending against her changed her life for the worse, although him being in custody made her feel safe again.

“It's empowering to feel safe, the thing you took from me. You made me feel worthless and inferior,” she told Burgess.

He wrote apology letters to both women.

Defence lawyer Tony Bamford said in each incident it was possible Burgess unreasonably believed he had consent due to, in the Manawatū case, texts containing “mixed messages” and, in the South Island case, the woman's actions during sexual activity.

Burgess recognised he needed to change his attitude to women, which a cultural report suggested was formed when he was a child and witnessed domineering behaviour against females in his family.

He had support from friends and family and, once he'd dealt with his problems, would rehabilitate well.

“He has to be held accountable. He knows he does. He acknowledges he does. His family acknowledges that as well.”

The judge agreed with Bamford that Burgess needed counselling to change his attitude and said Burgess ought to adjust his moral compass over sexual matters.