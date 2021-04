Police found the man on the footpath of Metcalfe Rd in Ranui. (File photo)

A man has been found critically injured on the footpath of a street in Rānui, West Auckland.

A police spokesman said officers found the man injured after being called to Metcalfe Rd around 3pm.

Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

The man had since been taken to hospital.

“Police are currently in the area and at this early stage are making enquiries into the circumstances of what has occurred.”