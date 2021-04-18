Remains of large marijuana-growing operation sits in a skip outside raided Auckland property

The remains of a large scale marijuana growing set-up sits in a rubbish skip outside an address raided by police.

Police busted an Auckland townhouse being used to cultivate marijuana on Friday and left behind a rubbish skip full of growing equipment and the dregs of a marijuana crop.

Police confirmed a search warrant was carried out at an address on Houkura Way, Sandringham after Stuff visited and found the remains of the growing operation.

“Two males were arrested and charged with cannabis cultivation, they will appear in the Counties Manukau District Court at a later date,” a police spokeswoman said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bottles of flowering additives, which retail at over $100, could be seen in the skip.

Alongside hundreds of plant pots was lighting equipment, an electric thermostat, reflective equipment, pruning tools, and numerous black containers of flowering additives - compounds added to soil to encourage budding.

There were also a number of large black bin bags, which contained scatterings of marijuana leaves and buds.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF The dregs of the marijuana crop could be seen scattered among the plant pots and hydroponic equipment.

When asked whether it was normal practice to leave evidence behind in a skip, the spokeswoman said: “As the matter is before the courts we are unable to comment further.”

One group of neighbours Stuff spoke to said the police raided the property at around 8am on Friday.

GED CANN/Stuff The green skip can be seen at the end of Houkura Way.

A single police car pulled up outside and then additional officers appeared on foot, they said. About 10 officers were involved in the raid, which the neighbour describes as “pretty orderly”.

“It wasn’t very dramatic, there wasn’t anyone there, so it was all pretty quiet.”

Another neighbour said police knocked on the door.

“They said ‘Police, open up!’ No-one came down.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The skip was located at the far end of the row of town houses.

“They must have got in around the back somehow because another cop opened the door, and then they all went in.”

The raided property was at the furthest end of Houkura Way from St Lukes Rd. Another neighbour living in the middle of the townhouse row said the group living at the raided address were all young men.

He said they were quiet and on the one occasion he had spoken to one of them, they had been very friendly.

GED CANN/Stuff A neighbour said this pole had held a security camera before Friday’s police operation.

He didn’t know how many people lived at the property, but said there were often small groups going in and out.

He said a security camera had been fixed to a pole looking down Houkura Way, and that he had noticed after police left that it had been removed.

The wires that would have gone to the camera were still visible.