Australia to deport Kiwi criminal who has lived there since he was 9

A man who has lived in Australia since he was 9 years old is to be deported to New Zealand, despite having no family support or other ties here.

Jamie Perfect, 29, had his Australian visa cancelled on character grounds under section 501 of the Migration Act after he was sentenced to three years in prison for possessing an illicit drug.

He begged the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia to allow him to stay, but it rejected his appeal in a recently-released decision.

Thousands of Kiwis have been sent back to our shores after Australia ramped up its enforcement of section 501 in 2014.

READ MORE:

* Australia a 'rogue nation' NZ needs to call out at the UN after 15-year-old deported, say Greens

* Kiwi teenager first minor to be deported to New Zealand from Australia

* Kiwis caught out by law forcing deportation within days, Australian lawyer says



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken out against the policy, calling for Kiwis who live in Australia to be treated as Australians.

In 2020, she told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to only send “genuine Kiwis” back to New Zealand: “Do not deport your people, and your problems.”

123RF Jamie Perfect was sent to prison in Queensland for three years for possessing an illicit drug. (File photo)

However, Morrison said there was no way the policy would be changing.

“You commit a crime here, you're convicted, you do your time, you go home.”

Government figures obtained by Stuff show at least a third of the Australian residents deported to New Zealand have not stepped foot here for more than 10 years.

According to the tribunal’s decision, Perfect begged not to be deported because he has “nowhere to live, nowhere to go and no supports”.

“I’ve lived most of my life here and Australia is all I really know,” he said.

“There is nothing for me in New Zealand ... My life and family are here. Please don’t take me away from them.”

The tribunal heard Perfect was born in Palmerston North and moved to Brisbane with his mother, brother and sister in 2000.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald Prime Minister Scott Morrison says those who commit a crime in Australia can expect to be deported. (File photo)

He has long struggled with methamphetamine addiction and “all of my offences occurred when I was under the influence of drugs”, he said.

Perfect has previous convictions for stealing jewellery and a TV in 2008, and holding up a car wash with a knife in 2010.

He is facing further charges of possessing drug utensils and a gun.

Perfect completed a drug abuse programme while behind bars and said he is now two years clean.

“I am committed to [my drug rehabilitation] more than I ever have before.”

His mother and sister are unable to travel overseas as they have serious health issues, and his deportation would mean he would most likely never see them again, he said.

However, the tribunal said non-citizens were expected to obey Australian laws while in Australia.

“[Perfect] has had a fair go at meeting the community expectation and has failed dismally.”

His history showed he was likely to relapse and that would “almost inevitably lead to re-offending [and] the risk of more lives being ruined”, the decision said.

“That risk is unacceptable.”

Deporting him might also be “doing him a favour” as it would remove him from “bad influences” in Australia, the tribunal said.

It declined to revoke the order to cancel Perfect's visa.