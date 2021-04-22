Teen drone operator nabbed by police after flying near rescue helicopter

Police outside Dunedin's Kingsgate Hotel after reports a drone landed on a balcony.

A teenager who flew a drone just metres from a rescue helicopter has been identified but will not be charged.

The incident unfolded near the Dunedin Hospital landing pad just as the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter arrived with a patient at about 6pm on Wednesday.

The reckless flying was “extremely dangerous”, an Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said.

Police investigated, with officers visiting the Kingsgate Hotel, where a drone was spotted landing on a balcony around the time of the incident.

On Thursday they confirmed they had identified and spoken to the person responsible.

The matter would be referred to Youth Aid and no charges would be filed, a spokesman said.

The Civil Aviation Authority is also looking into the incident.

Deputy chief executive Dean Winter said the near-miss highlighted the importance of drone users following rules designed to keep them and other people safe.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff An Otago Rescue Helicopter had a near-miss with a drone at Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday.

“One of the most important rules for drone users is to stay more than 4km away from aerodromes to help keep other aircraft safe when they take off and land.’’

That rule covered helipads, such as Dunedin Hospital, he said.

Drone operators must also fly below 120 metres, not fly over people or property without permission, and keep their drone in sight at all times.