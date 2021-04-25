City councillor raises concerns about supports in council housing after woman found dead

A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead.

A city councillor has raised concerns about supports available for residents in council housing after a woman was found dead.

A 42-year-old man had been taken into custody and charged with murder after the woman was found dead at the Wellington City Council owned Central Park Apartments on Brooklyn Rd, at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons​, who holds the city’s housing portfolio, said the death was tragic.

“The tragedy will, of course, lead to consideration about whether the support for tenants – and the efforts put into building a strong community within city housing – are adequate,” Fitzsimons said. “Every tenant in city housing should feel safe in their home.”

The council’s media manager, Richard MacLean, said the council would be contacting those tenants over the next few days.

“We’re aware that a terrible tragedy has happened,” MacLean. “We’ve offered police all the help they need, and are talking to neighbours in the flats to ensure they also get the help they need.”

In 2013, a $34 million upgrade of the council's Central Park Apartments won the leading housing project prize at the New Zealand Professional Excellence in Housing awards. The changes incorporated increased security, better lighting and more communal areas.

On Sunday afternoon several police officers, including forensics specialists, were examining the scene at the complex.

It was the second death at a social housing complex over the weekend, after a person died after being found with critical injuries at an address in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

A tenant who lives in the Wellington apartment complex, who Stuff agreed not to name, said the death was unnerving.

“It’s frightening, especially because there are a lot of old people who live in this block, a lot of women on their own.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I guess social housing ... sometimes things go off the rails.”

Heavily-armed police officers were at the scene late on Saturday night, the tenant said.

It was reassuring an arrest had been made.

“Obviously, they’ve got somebody, which is a huge relief for the wider community, and probably for the victim’s family. It’s an awful thing.”

Earlier an area between one end of the complex and a neighbouring property was cordoned off, and officers were also seen talking to resident.

In November last year a woman was stabbed at the apartments, sustaining moderate injuries.