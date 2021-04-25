Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Wellington

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in Wellington on Saturday night.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Wellington on Saturday night.

Emergency services found the woman after being called to an address on Brooklyn Rd in the suburb of Mt Cook at 6.30pm.

Police said a 42-year-old man was taken into custody overnight and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow, Monday 26 April.

Enquiries into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.