Police examine scene where Wellington woman found dead

A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead.

The woman was found dead at the address on Brooklyn Rd in the suburb of Mt Cook at 6.30pm on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man had been taken into custody and charged with murder.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A police forensics team examines the scene where a woman was found dead in Wellington on Saturday night.

Several police officers, including forensics specialists, were examining the scene at the Wellington City Council-owned Central Park apartment complex on Sunday morning.

It is the second death at a social housing complex over the weekend, after a person died after being found with critical injuries at an address in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

A tenant who lives in the Wellington apartment complex, who Stuff agreed not to name, said the death was unnerving.

“It’s frightening, especially because there are a lot of old people who live in this block, a lot of women on their own.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Several police officers were at the scene on Sunday morning.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I guess social housing ... sometimes things go off the rails.”

Heavily-armed police officers were at the scene late on Saturday night, the tenant said.

The person, who had been living in the apartment complex for about five years, said another murder occurred at the property 18 months

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Forensics specialists entered the apartment block mid-morning on Sunday.

The tenant said it was reassuring an arrest had been made.

“Obviously, they’ve got somebody, which is a huge relief for the wider community, and probably for the victim’s family. It’s an awful thing.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Officers spent hours at the scene, with more arriving throughout the morning.

An area between one end of the complex and a neighbouring property was cordoned off, and police were seen entering one of the apartment blocks shortly after 10am.

Officers were also seen talking to residents within the apartment complex. Several police vehicles, including one carrying a trailer with forensics equipment, were at the scene by 10.30am.

The man charged with murder was expected to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday. Inquiries into the circumstances of the woman’s death were ongoing.