Homicide investigation under way in Christchurch

One person was found dead at a property in Sydenham on Saturday.

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch.

A police spokesman said one person had died after being found with critical injuries at an address in Sydenham, on Saturday afternoon.

“Police have launched a homicide investigation into this incident.

“Residents in the area can expect to see a continued police presence.”

The spokesman said police had arrived at the address at 3.10pm, where they had found a person who had suffered "critical injuries”.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed St John had attended the scene with three units, but referred all other questions to police.

Further information would be provided as it became available.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz