'Large quantity' of jewellery taken in another Michael Hill robbery

Another Michael Hill jewellery store in Auckland has been targeted, days after the Queen St store was allegedly robbed.

A police spokeswoman said there was a burglary at the Albany Westfield mall store at about 1.54am on Monday, with reports of six offenders fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

The Michael Hill jewellery store and the Goldmark store were both targetted.

The alleged offenders made off with a “large quantity” of jewellery before being located in Rānui with the help of the police Eagle helicopter and ground staff, the spokeswoman said.

At the Rānui location, eight people, ageing from 15 to 19-years-old were all charged with aggravated burglary and appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Monday.

A Stuff reporter said glass can be seen all over the entranceway with the areas inside the Westfield mall, walled off.

Security guards and police remain at the scene.

Dileepa Fonseka/Stuff The Michael Hill on Queen St was broken into on Friday.

On Friday, two men robbed the Michael Hill store, on the corner of Vulcan Ave and Queen St.

Police said no arrests had been made in relation to this robbery with enquiries ongoing.