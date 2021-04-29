Eight arrested over alleged plan to import cocaine from Mexico

Two patched members of the Rotorua chapter of the Filthy Few Motorcycle Club were among those arrested in a major operation in Auckland, Northland and Bay of Plenty.

Eight people have been arrested over an alleged plan to import hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into New Zealand from Mexico.

National Organised Crime Group’s Acting Detective Inspector John Brunton said on Thursday morning, police, and New Zealand Customs Service, carried out search warrants at eleven properties throughout the Bay of Plenty, Northland and Auckland.

The searches were part of Operation Tarpon run by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), to target key players of a drug syndicate operating in New Zealand with links to a Mexican cartel, he said.

It’s alleged those involved conspired to import a large quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine into New Zealand via shipping containers.

Brunton said it was also alleged some of the group imported a smaller quantity of cocaine from their Central American contacts by courier mail to sell and distribute in New Zealand.

The arrests had come after an eight-month investigation, Brunton said.

The properties that were searched were in Rotorua, Te Kaha, Te Puke, Omokoroa, Mount Albert and Auckland CBD. Police also searched a boat moored in Northland.

More than 100 police and customs staff were involved in the warrants.

Brunton said thanks to a “dedicated investigation team”, they were able to identify and disrupt the syndicate’s plans before the drug shipment reached New Zealand shores.

“We want to send a clear message that those importing or dealing such drugs will be found out, will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The eight men who were arrested are facing multiple drug-related charges including conspiracy to import a class A controlled drug, importing a class A controlled drug, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession for supply.

123RF.COM It is alleged the men had been planning to import hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into New Zealand. (File photo)

The group aged between 26 and 62, included two patched members of the Rotorua chapter of the Filthy Few Motorcycle Club.

All are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court over the coming days.

Police could not rule out further arrests as the investigation is ongoing.