Third person charged with murder 18 months after man killed at home

A woman has appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, accused of murdering Jared Little in 2019.

A third person has been charged with the Christchurch murder of Jared James Little nearly 18 months after his death.

Little, 35, died from his injuries after being assaulted at a home on Skerten Ave, Hornby.

The woman, in her 50s, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday to face a charge of murdering Little in October 2019. She was remanded on bail by Judge Michael Crosbie.

Police did not oppose bail.

The judge suppressed the woman's name until May 14, when she will appear in the High Court to plead. He heard argument that the woman needed time to inform her employer and children.

Initially, two people were charged with burglary and held in custody. Thomas Issiah​ Ellery, 22, and Sarah Elizabeth Barry, 25, were charged with murder nearly four weeks after Little's death.

Both have pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set down for July 26.