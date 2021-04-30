Party spins out of control as crowd turns violent over a wheel rim

A fight broke out at a party when a man was seen leaving with a car wheel rim he had found under the kitchen table. (File photo).

A man punched a woman in the face, and was later hit with a bottle himself, after a car wheel rim threw an Inglewood party into a violent spin.

Kyle Jordan Stanley was at a 20th birthday celebration in the Taranaki town on December 12, the New Plymouth District Court was told.

At the party, Stanley, 24, spotted a car wheel rim under the kitchen table that he grabbed and tried to leave the house with.

A woman saw him with the rim and asked him what he was doing with it.

Stanley began “mouthing off” and “getting in the woman’s face,” a Crown summary of facts stated.

He spat at the woman with his salvia landing on her lip.

Another man entered the confrontation and stood between Stanley and the woman.

Stanley attempted to punch the man, but this person moved and the blow instead connected with the woman’s jaw, knocking her to the ground.

Leaving the party, Stanley ran to the road where he was confronted by other party goers.

The group of men started fighting and Stanley was hit with a glass bottle during his attempt to flee.

He eventually made it to a nearby address where its occupants phoned police.

Stuff Stanley appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday in relation to the assault.

In court on Thursday, Stanley admitted a charge of common assault.

He was facing other charges related to the incident which Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke asked to be withdrawn.

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney invited Judge Gregory Hikaka to sentence Stanley on the spot.

He had spent seven weeks in custody and around 11 weeks on electronically monitored bail, it was heard.

But Judge Hikaka adjourned the case for a referral to be made to restorative justice, despite there being an expressed reluctance by both the defendant and complainant about taking part in such a process.

Judge Hikaka convicted Stanley of common assault, withdrew the remaining charges and ordered a pre-sentence report.

He was remanded at large to return for sentence on June 29.