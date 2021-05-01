'Treasured' Māori carving stolen from north Auckland apartments

A man who allegedly stole a "treasured" Māori carving from a North Shore apartment building made his escape via e-scooter.

The man was captured on CCTV as he arrived at the Fernz Motel and Apartments on Rawene Rd in Birkenhead about 5.16am on Wednesday April 28.

He then removed the carving – a “treasured taonga” – from the wall before taking off on the scooter, detective constable Alistair Harford said.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are looking to identify a man who took a Māori carving off a wall at the Fernz Apartments on Auckland’s North Shore.

The man was wearing a grey hoodie over white overalls.

NZ Police/Supplied Police believe someone will recognise the man’s “distinctive” white overalls.

“Why would someone be wearing these distinctive white overalls early in the morning?” Harford said.

He believed someone in the community would be able to answer that question and help get the “unique piece” returned to its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 105, quoting file number 210428/9644.

Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.