Sofitel Hotel shooting: Woman sought by police arrested, search for gang member continues

Witnesses said they saw about 20 police officers enter the hotel early on Thursday morning and leave soon after escorting a man dressed in red.

Police have arrested a woman after an incident in Northland involving a gang member who is wanted in connection with a shooting at a luxury hotel.

The 25-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and will appear in the Whangārei District Court on Saturday.

Hone Reihana, 27-year-old patched member of the Head Hunter gang, remains at large and is wanted in relation to a shooting last month at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said it is likely that Reihana will face further charges as a result of Friday night’s incident in Northland.

READ MORE:

* Auckland hotel shooting: Police seeking patched Head Hunter Hone Reihana

* Auckland gang war: Molotov firebombing linked to Mongols, Head Hunters shootings

* Auckland hotel shooting linked to Head Hunters gang pad incident, police say

* String of gang incidents in Auckland this week suggests escalating tension



NZ POLICE/Supplied Police are seeking Hone Reihana, 27, after a shooting at the Sofitel in central Auckland.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.”

The woman who has been arrested had also been sought for allegedly breaching bail in relation to an unrelated fraud matter, and police were concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Police are asking anyone who sees Reihana to phone police “immediately” by phoning 111. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Anyone found to be assisting Reihana in evading Police could find themselves liable for prosecution," Sutton added.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff No one was injured in the incident at the hotel on Viaduct Harbour Avenue.

Armed police descended on the luxury Sofitel in central Auckland on April 15 after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing three masked men running from the building.

The shooting saw armed police swarm the hotel and later lock down a street in nearby Ōrākei. No one was injured.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police swarmed the hotel after witnessed heard gunshots and saw masked men running from the building.

Police Minister Poto Williams previously said the incident stemmed from conflict between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs.

Police have warned the two groups, calling on them to stop "reckless, dangerous and unlawful behaviour".