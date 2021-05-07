'Animal abuser' knocks man unconscious in New Plymouth shopping mall

Andrew Lindsay Freeman Strong kicked a puppy in the head and, in a related incident, later attacked a man inside a Taranaki shopping mall.

Andrew Lindsay Freeman Strong approached the victim and his partner while at Centre City Shopping Centre in New Plymouth around lunchtime on July 21 last year.

Strong took issue with the couple over text messages that had been sent by them earlier that week, New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

A heated argument ensued between Strong and the victim, who, fearing an assault, then attempted to flee the area.

But Strong grabbed the man by the scruff of his shirt and shoved him into the wall of a shop, a police summary of facts detailed.

The victim made a second attempt to walk away, but Strong grabbed the man by his torso and threw him onto the tiled floor.

The impact of hitting his head and upper body resulted in the man being knocked unconscious and breaking his clavicle.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Strong appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday in relation to both matters.

Bystanders intervened and assisted the victim as Strong briefly continued to pin the unconscious man to the floor.

Strong later told police he assaulted the man because he had called him an “animal abuser”.

The month prior, on June 27, Strong had been visiting a friend at her New Plymouth address.

Strong objected to the woman’s 12-week-old puppy running down the hallway and kicked out, striking the pooch in the side of the head.

The puppy was knocked backwards into a stereo speaker and howled for five minutes before hiding from persons at the address, a police summary of facts stated.

The dog suffered psychological damage as a result, it said.

In court, Strong pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty of an animal, common assault and injures by an unlawful act.

Judge Tony Greig ordered a pre-sentence report and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Strong will be sentenced on June 25.