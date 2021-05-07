Cricket bat killer John Collins jailed for the murder of Brent Bacon

Lia Bezett, sister of murdered man Brent Bacon, speaks outside court after the sentencing of John Collins.

John Collins killed his friend and father-of-three Brent Bacon with a cricket bat, and later dumped his body off a rural road.

The 39-year-old appeared for sentencing before Justice Jan-Marie Doogue in the High Court of Dunedin on Friday. He will serve at least 17 years in jail.

That followed a six-day trial, in which jurors later unanimously convicted Collins, who had earlier pleaded guilty to improperly interfering with the body and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, of murder.

During the trial the Crown argued Bacon was murdered at a Lock St home, which Collins shared with his wife, Aleisha Dawson, on the night of February 4, 2019.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff John Kenneth Collins in the High Court of Dunedin.

A manhunt was sparked for Collins and Dawson as the grisly crime scene was discovered by Bacon’s brother-in-law, Sam Bezett.

He broke into the St Clair home and raised the alarm after spotting a pool of blood on the ground, and a jandal belonging to Bacon.

Around the same time Bacon’s badly decomposed body was found by a cyclist on Steep Hill Rd, north of Dunedin.

Givealittle Brent Bacon was killed by his friend John Collins.

Bacon's body, which was in a sleeping bag and only partially concealed, was missing a large part of the skull and 30 fragments were later found inside his head.

Autopsies revealed Bacon was hit repeatedly, with blows to the forehead, neck and to the right side of the skull.

Collins and Dawson fled Dunedin after a botched clean-up attempt of their home, were later arrested in Rotorua after planning to “go bush”.

“I just thought, ‘F... it, I’m just gonna enjoy myself until I get caught’,” Collins told the court about sourcing drugs with some of Bacon's cash.

Dawson, who had been with Collins for 10 years and had four children with him, is in prison after admitting being an accessory in the killing.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Lia and Sam Bezett outside the High Court of Dunedin, where John Collins was convicted on March 2, 2021, of the murder of her brother, Brent Bacon.

Collins told police that the killing was one of self-defence, after a paranoid Bacon attacked him during a visit.

“I just picked up the first thing that I could find and hit him with it,” Collins said during the trial.

He admitted to again striking Bacon, who had dropped to his knees, but who he claimed continued to threaten him.

That yellow-gripped cricket bat handle was found separated from the bat which was heavily stained in blood.

Justice Doogue noted Collins, via his counsel, offered no explanation into what happened on the night of the killing.

There was “overwhelming evidence’’ Collins killed Bacon as the result of three major blows that night in Lock St, before trying to cover his tracks.

‘’It was a brutal murder.’’

Bacon’s family had looked- out for Collins during his time of need and “you betrayed them in the worst possible way’’.

‘’You killed your friend ... a man who was good to you.’’

She sentenced Collins to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Collins, who gave little emotion from the dock, was given a second strike warning.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Dunedin court where John Collins was sentenced for the murder of Brent Bacon.

Bacon's sister Lia Bezett told the court the killing of her brother ‘’changed my life’’. Collins’ callous actions brutal had torn the family apart.

Her brother had his battles in life, but was ‘’genuinely a good guy’’.

Her family had welcomed her brother’s friend into their home, but he abused that relationship.

She recalled the fortnight when her brother was missing: “You made me doubt my brother’s integrity.”

But Collins had murdered her brother, and left his bludgeoned body rotting under a tree, she said.

The family was unable to see his body, and it had to be cremated before his funeral.

‘’I never got to say goodbye.’’

Bezett noted while Collins had lost the chance to see his own children as he served his sentence, Bacon’s children would never have that opportunity again.