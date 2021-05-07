'Anger, distrust and betrayal' at student's secret filming of women

William Andrew McLellan has been sentenced to eight months' home detention by the Dunedin District Court.

A Dunedin student cut a hole in a bathroom wall and used a hidden camera to spy on young women undressing.

William Andrew McLellan appeared for sentencing before Judge Kevin Glubb in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

The 20-year-old faced five charges relating to incidents between October 2019 and November 2020.

The court heard McLellan would use a concealed GoPro to make the recordings.

READ MORE:

* Man fails in bid to have conviction dismissed after injuring High Court Judge

* Judge unimpressed with offer to repay 'gross breach of trust'

* Victim offers gift to rapist, urging him to change and to become an asset to society



He also cut a hole in a bathroom and used a camera put into the wall cavity to stream videos to his cellphone of young women “in various states of undress”.

It was “grave offending” that warranted condemnation by the court, the judge said.

“This was a gross breach of their trust in you.”

McLellan's lawyer, Andrew Dawson, said his client was remorseful, was undergoing counselling, and had offered to take part in restorative justice.

Dawson did not seek name suppression for his client at sentencing, butJudge Glubb declined media applications to take McLellan's photo in court, citing mental health concerns.

McLellan, who will pay each victim $500 in emotional harm payments, was sentenced to eight months’ home detention, and was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community work.

He granted the seizure and destruction of the electronic equipment used in the offending.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff William Andrew McLellan appeared for sentencing before Judge Kevin Glubb in the Dunedin District Court on Friday. (File photo)

The victims

Four of his female victims read from statements to the court, while another had it read on her behalf.

A 21-year-old victim said she was meant to be safe inside her home.

His offending left her feeling disgusted, and she was often left looking for hidden cameras.

Another hoped McLellan realised the impact of his actions, particularly the '’anger, distrust and betrayal'’ he had caused.

“I felt like I had a piece taken away from me.”

The betrayal of his actions made her feel “sick to my stomach”.

The offending had affected her studies and, “I still feel victimised by his actions”.

Another victim said McLellan’s offending left her scared and paranoid, particularly in bathrooms.

The fifth victim had her statement read to the court, she had become overwhelmed and old health issues had resurfaced.

She remained terrified of seeing him again, and she remained “anxious and embarrassed”.

The woman felt she was the one who was being punished, and “I don't know how to move forward from here”.