Whangārei assault: police seek mystery bystander who intervened in alleged violent robbery

Northland police are seeking a mystery Good Samaritan who intervened in an alleged violent robbery more than a week ago.

The alleged assailant drove up to the victim about 6.30am on April 27 in the Avenues area of central Whangārei, police said.

He got out of his car and approached the victim before allegedly assaulting him and trying to flee with his cellphone.

But according to footage captured by a third party, a tall man intervened in the alleged robbery.

He is described as aged between 20 and 30, of “tall build” with a beard, and wearing black shorts, work boots and a black Fila bucket hat.

The cell phone was recovered, but the victim was left with damage to his ribs and serious facial injuries.

Simon Maude/Stuff The alleged offender has already appeared in the Whangārei District Court on various charges.

Police charged the 21-year-old alleged assailant with robbery, injuring with intent to injure and dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody following his appearance in the Whangārei District Court.

Police are also asking witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210427/3460.