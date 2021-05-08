Auckland apartment death: Scene guard in place as police investigate

Police are treating the deaht as unexplained.

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a woman at a central Auckland apartment on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the apartments in Hobson St shortly before 6pm.

They found a woman dead in the building.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the death of the woman but police are treating the death as unexplained, she said.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz

A scene guard remains in place outside the building.