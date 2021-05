Police were called to a reported assault on Tilbury Ave at 10.30pm on Saturday

One person is in hospital after a stabbing in the Palmerston North suburb of Hokowhitu.

Emergency services were called to a reported assault at a Tilbury Ave address, off Waterloo Crescent, at 10.30pm on Saturday.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was seriously injured after being stabbed, and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

A person was arrested at 10.36pm, police said.