Stabbing in Dunedin: Some staff may not return if supermarket reopens on Thursday

Police examine Dunedin Central Countdown a day after a knife-wielding man seriously injured four people.

The decision about when to reopen the Dunedin supermarket where four people were stabbed will be made on Thursday, a union says.

However, some staff have indicated they will not return to work on that day.

Countdown Dunedin Central has been closed since Monday afternoon when a man armed with several small knives allegedly stabbed four people – three of whom suffered critical injuries.

The attack prompted a mass response from Dunedin’s emergency services, and led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man. He appeared the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday afternoon on four counts of attempted murder.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Staff stand outside the car park at Dunedin Central Countdown on Wednesday.

The police forensic examination, which was largely focused near the supermarket's pharmacy, concluded on Tuesday night.

Police tape preventing access to the car park was removed on Wednesday morning.

The car park remained off limits to media as a large of number of staff gathered outside the store on Wednesday morning.

Countdown did not give a specific opening time.

Stuff A blessing was held for about 50 staff. Senior police also attended.

“Our focus now is on helping make sure our team’s return to the store is as peaceful and as healing as it can be, and we would ask both the public and the media to respect our team’s privacy as they do this,” spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said.

“We are working on getting the store back in order, and we will reopen for our local customers when we feel we are ready to do so.”

A blessing was held by kaumātua Hata Temo for about 50 staff, after the store had undergone a clean by contractors. Senior police also attended the blessing.

A steady stream of shoppers had approached the store, but were turned away by security.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services outside Dunedin Central Countdown after a stabbing incident on May 10.

Tali Williams, First Union retail, finance and commerce secretary, said a meeting was held between Countdown management, the union and workers.

A decision to reopen would be made on Thursday morning, he said.

“Staff are still reeling in shock from Monday’s incident and there are a range of feelings about the store reopening.”

Some workers were unlikely to return to work if the store reopened on Thursday, Williams said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Paramedics remove a patient from a Dunedin Countdown after a stabbing incident on May 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, FIRST Union had expected to meet with Countdown senior managers on Tuesday to discuss broader national issues regarding security and staff safety.

Supermarkets were looking into extra safety measures as aggressive and threatening behaviour towards front-line staff continued to escalate.

All four victims of Monday’s attack, which included two supermarket workers, remained in hospital – one in a moderate condition and three others in a serious but stable condition.

At a media conference on Tuesday, Dr Rich Stephenson, Southern District Health Board emergency department clinical director, said the injuries were “significant” and would have long-term consequences.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Countdown supermarket worker is helped into an ambulance after the stabbing.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the stabbing was a “random attack”.

At his court appearance, the accused was remanded without plea until his next appearance on June 1.

The man, who was of no fixed abode according to court documents, wore a police supplied smock and kept his head down during the hearing.

He was also granted interim name suppression.