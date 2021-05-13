Teen in court on arson charge after fire in snacks aisle at West Auckland supermarket

Crews from across Auckland responded to the fire at a Countdown in West Auckland.

A teenager has fronted court on an arson charge after a fire broke out in an Auckland supermarket, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage.

Appearing at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday, Michael Haturini, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge relating to the fire at WestCity Waitākere’s Countdown supermarket on May 6.

Haturini was remanded at large until July 28 when he will next appear in court.

The entire mall was evacuated because of the fire, which broke out in the snacks aisle, and about 60 firefighters responded to the incident.

READ MORE:

* Teen charged with arson following fire in snacks aisle at Auckland Countdown store

* Auckland Countdown unlikely to reopen this week after snack aisle fire

* Police treating fire at West Auckland Countdown as arson



According to a summary of facts read out by the judge, police said “hundreds of thousands” in damages had been caused by the fire.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Facing a charge of arson, Michael Haturini, 19, appeared at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday.

But Haturini’s lawyer said his client had not been the one to light it.

He said Haturini and a 20-year-old, who has been jointly charged, had been in the chip aisle when the co-accused lit one of the chip packets on fire, starting the blaze.

The store has been temporarily closed, with Countdown confirming on Monday that it was unlikely to reopen this week.

Most of the damage was done to products, but the store also suffered water damage as firefighters battled the blaze, a Countdown spokeswoman said.

“It’s unlikely we’ll be reopening this week,” she said.

Hayley Rayner/Supplied The WestCity Waitākere shopping centre was evacuated after a fire broke out at the Countdown supermarket inside.

“We’ll update customers as we can over the week as to when it’s safe and OK to open.”

Police have arrested a 20-year-old who has been jointly charged with the offences.

However, the co-accused did not appear alongside Haturini in court.