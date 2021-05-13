Man sighting in air rifle prompts Wairarapa school lock down and Armed Offenders call out

Kuranui College in Greytown is under lockdown. (File photo)

A man sighting in an air rifle prompted a Wairarapa school to go into lockdown and an Armed Offenders Squad call-out.

Police have now spoken to the man, who had been firing into a paddock, about 150m from Kuranui College, on East St in the south end of Greytown.

The man was interviewed by police, but no arrests was made.

Sergeant Andrew Stringer said the incident was treated as serious, given the school and an ambulance bay being nearby.

“Being a residential street someone’s been seen on a semi rural property with what they believe is a firearm.

“As it turns out it was someone sighting an air rifle,” Stringer said.

Sighting-in a rifle is a process of adjusting the sights to hit a target at a specific range.

Previously, a police spokeswoman said the Armed Offenders Squad was on its way from Wellington to investigate the incident.

Several police cars were spotted rushing to the scene around 1pm.

Kuranui College principal Simon Fuller posted a message on the school’s Facebook page at 1:09pm regarding the lockdown and said there was “no direct threat” to the school.

“The college has been advised by Police to stay indoors due to an incident in Greytown. All students are safely locked inside and rest assured there is no direct threat to the college.”