Two people admit part in multi-million dollar fraud over Auckland property purchase

The case is being heard at the High Court in Auckland.

Two people have admitted their part in a multi-million fraud scheme in relation to the purchase of an Auckland property by overseas investors.

Wen Ting Zhang and Jian Long admitted 27 fraud related charges at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Mathew Downs ahead of their trial.

The offending is said to have occurred in the latter part of 2015 against an Epsom-based development and investment company director.

Zhang and Long were convicted on the various fraud charges, including theft by a person in a special relationship, obtaining by deception, using forged documents and false accounting.

READ MORE:

* 'Greedy' manager gets home detention for $4m fraud over Auckland property purchase

* Manager admits $4.1 million fraud over Hobsonville property purchase

* Auckland man faces $2m fraud charge against company director



The court heard the pair used documents with forged signatures to obtain various amounts of money for the development, including one sum of $10million, and using false invoices.

In October, “greedy" manager Peng Pian was sentenced to home detention for his part in the $4.1 million property fraud.

The fraud related to the purchase of a Hobsonville property in which the trio are said to have conveyed a false impression to a couple of wealthy investors overseas, that they were part of an investment syndicate.

A wealthy international businessman and his partner had applied to emigrate to New Zealand under the investor visa scheme, before the trio defrauded them.

Stuff Peng Pian was sentenced to a term of home detention last October.

The couple were required to invest sums of money for the project to buy land or property, the court previsouly heard.

At Pian's sentencing, the court heard the victim was forced to sell the land to pay back about $6 million in loans and the offending had caused him “huge shame”.

Zhang and Long were remanded on bail to appear for sentencing on June 25.