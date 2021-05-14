Pool cue assaulter withdraws sentence review after learning other option is prison

Ben Keach appeared in the Dunedin District Court after assaulting a man in a Balclutha pub with a pool cue.

A South Otago builder who shoved a pool cue between the buttocks of a naked man in a pub has reappeared in court to review his sentence.

Benjamin Roger Keach, 41, was sentenced in December to six months’ community detention with a strict weekend curfew, 250 hours of community work, and was ordered by Judge Kevin Phillips to pay $12,000 in reparations to the victim.

That was for offending his then-lawyer called “30 seconds of madness’’.

Keach was back in the dock on Friday as his current lawyer, Gordon Payne, sought a review of the sentence.

But Judge Phillips was having none of it.

“Have you read my sentencing notes?” Phillips asked the lawyer.

Keach's only other option was to go to prison, and the judge gave him a short break to think about it.

“He’s got the option,” Phillips told Payne.

After a brief adjournment, Payne advised that his client was no longer seeking a review.

“He’s a wise man,’’ the judge replied, and advised the lawyer that Keach should have a copy of his sentencing notes.

When told he had them, the judge replied: “He should read them.”

Keach had faced a maximum penalty of five years in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of injuring with reckless disregard in September.

The offending happened in the public bar of the Rosebank Lodge Hotel, in the South Otago town of Balclutha, about 11.40pm on June 20.

The pub, known as the Rosie, was hosting a Wild West-themed night, when a performer started to play The Gambler by the late Kenny Rogers.

The victim was on the dance floor with some rugby teammates, who had a tradition of pulling their pants down and dancing when that song came on.

The victim left the dance floor and went to a nearby table of friends, but he and others were still naked from the waist down, the court heard at Keach's sentencing.

Keach took a pool cue in both hands, came up behind the victim and stabbed it at his buttocks with force.

The cue penetrated the man, causing an 8-centimetre gash.

Keach returned the pool cue and carried on drinking. The victim punched him twice, and later needed surgery and had to spend several weeks off work.

Keach later told police he did it for “a bit of a laugh”.