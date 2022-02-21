Political figure named in trial of prominent businessman continues to seek suppression

The businessman was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment at the High Court.

The political figure repeatedly named by Jevan Goulter in the trial of the prominent businessman, later convicted of historical sex charges, is continuing to try and keep their identity secret.

Last year, Stuff and NZME successfully revoked the original suppression order imposed by Judge Russell Collins, however the political figure appealed to the High Court and filed a fresh application for permanent name suppression.

On Monday, Justice Geoffrey Venning reserved his decision.

The businessman, who has interim name suppression, was jailed after being found guilty of three charges of indecent assault which took place at his Auckland home.

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempting to dissuade a witness with bribes and offering work. He was originally sentenced to a term of imprisonment, however was released on bail in August.

The prominent political figure first applied for suppression in March 2019 when the businessman was first on trial at the Auckland District Court.

She was set to be called as an immunity witness.

That trial was subsequently aborted, before the trial was held at the High Court due to the emergence of a recording at Family Bar.

At the businessman’s High Court trial, he gave evidence about his decision to hire PR firm Goulter & Associates, run by Hamish Jevan Goulter, based on the reputation of the high profile political figure.

SUPPLIED NZME/POOL/Stuff Jevan Goulter gave evidence as an immunity witness in the trial.

He told the court he wanted the PR firm to manage reputational damage to himself and his business interests, after he claimed he’d heard a complainant was intending to sell his story to Australian media.

However, the prosecution said that was not credible.

Goulter repeatedly mentioned the political figure’s name in his evidence, including in the Family Bar recording.

During his evidence, Goulter neither confirmed nor denied the political figure's involvement in the conspiracy to influence a victim.

David White/Stuff The hearing was held in front of Judge Russell Collins at the Auckland District Court.

At the High Court hearing in front of Justice Geoffrey Venning, Davey Salmon QC acting on behalf of the political figure said name suppression should continue as Goulter's comments were lies.

Salmon submitted Goulter is a “fantasist” and no one is accusing the political figure of the offending.

He submitted the allegations by Goulter were “scandalous”.

There’s no public interest in repeating lies and defamatory comments, Salmon submitted.

“She’s the victim of a wrong by Mr Goulter, she never knew about.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jevan Goulter arriving at the High Court to give evidence.

Tania Goatley acting on behalf of Stuff and NZME said the fact the insinuation about the political figure was made in open court during the proceeding should allow the media to report, as the eyes and ears of the public.

Goatley submitted there was no evidence the political figure would suffer undue hardship if named.

“The purpose of reporting [the political figure’s] involvement is to accurately report the defence of [the businessman].”

Linda Sullivan acting on behalf of the Crown took a neutral position.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Davey Salmon QC is acting on behalf of the political figure.

In Judge Collins’ decision he said the court's role is not one of censorship and “the presumption the media will report in a balanced way must be given effect”.

“In this case as a witness [political figure] would have had every opportunity to respond to the Crown evidence that Mr Goulter created. [Political figure] would have been responding to statements which had come from a person well known to [political figure], Mr Goulter.”

Entertainer and film producer Mika X is serving 11 months home detention for twice acting as the businessman's go-between.

The man's business manager, whose name also remains suppressed, was sentenced to 12 months home detention for his part in the scheme.